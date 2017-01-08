Government touts development credenti...

Government touts development credentials in coast counties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

State House has underscored the billions of shillings in massive development projects invested in the six coastal counties since the Jubilee administration came into office, saying they were key to improving lives of ordinary people there. Mr Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson, told journalists that said the development credentials of the Jubilee Administration were clear for everyone to see, and no amount of "juvenile tantrums from any quarters" would negate the improved service delivery to the coastal region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,186 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC