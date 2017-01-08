Government touts development credentials in coast counties
State House has underscored the billions of shillings in massive development projects invested in the six coastal counties since the Jubilee administration came into office, saying they were key to improving lives of ordinary people there. Mr Manoah Esipisu, the State House Spokesperson, told journalists that said the development credentials of the Jubilee Administration were clear for everyone to see, and no amount of "juvenile tantrums from any quarters" would negate the improved service delivery to the coastal region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
