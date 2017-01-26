Former 800m champ Sum not keen to compete in indoor competitions

Nairobi, Jan 28 - Former world 800 metres champion Eunice Sum of Kenya has ruled out competing in indoor championships as she seeks to return to fitness ahead of the outdoor competition that will culminate in the Athletics World Championships in London in August. Sum confirmed that she is back in training after a poor season last year and hopes to weather the storm and reclaim her title in London, reports Xinhua.

