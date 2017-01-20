FGM Survivors, Rescuers Tell of Harrowing Experiences

Kenyan Maasai women gather during a meeting dedicated to the practice of female genital mutilation in which several participants voiced opposition to a ban currently in place, June 12, 2014, in Enkorika, Kajiado, 75km from Nairobi. Deputy head teacher Lucy Itore has rescued more than 100 girls and sheltered them at the Ilbisil Boarding Primary School in Kajiado, where the Maasai live and practice FGM.

