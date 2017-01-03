Few Kenyan Students Pass 2016 Univers...

Few Kenyan Students Pass 2016 University Entrance Exam

Students at Jamhuri High School in Nairobi, Kenya, are seen listening to a speech, Feb. 11, 2008. Newly-released results show that just 15 percent of the more than half-million students who in 2016 applied to enter university passed the entrance exam.

