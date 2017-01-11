FEATURE-Kenyans at loggerheads over coal plant at world heritage site

When Walid Amed Ali stands beside the only window in his tiny office, he looks out on an almost perfect world on the Kenyan island of Lamu where his family has lived for generations. His view is of a tranquil sea, boats bobbing in the breeze as fishermen back from pre-dawn catches serve waiting customers while women in black buibuis or shawls, men in long white kanzu robes, and donkeys bussle along the seafront.

