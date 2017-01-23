Feature: Kenyan slum children see a bright future through ballet

When Pamela Mbisi turned three years old, her mother gave her an exotic pink dress that was donated by a wealthy benefactor from one of Nairobi's upscale living quarters. The bubbly ten-year-old girl has retained the gift that is greatly admired by her age mates in the sprawling Kibera slums where young children wake up to the tragic reality of poverty and marginalization.

