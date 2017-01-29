Fallen KDF soldiers from Kulbiyow attack buried
Six of the fallen KDF soldiers who were killed by Al-shabaab at their Kulbiyow base in southern Somalia were buried Sunday in Isiolo,Tana River and Marsabit Counties amid calls for the withdrawal of KDF soldiers from Somalia. The bodies of five KDF soldiers killed by al Shabaab terrorists in Somalia on Friday, arrived in Isiolo airport on Sunday.
