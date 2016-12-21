East Africa's Islamic Economy Summit - " Nairobi 2017

The Islamic Economy has seen tremendous increase in recent years transcending its traditional geographic boundaries, its entrance into East Africa could revolutionize the region's finance & banking sector, Tourism, and Hotel sector and Fast moving consumer goods. To explore how East Africa can tap into the Islamic Economy, with an estimated global value of $2.3 trillion, Kenya will host the 2nd edition of the East Africa Islamic Economy Summit on the 10th & 11th April 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.