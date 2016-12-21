East Africa: Kenyan Port to Pay Tanza...

East Africa: Kenyan Port to Pay Tanzania Firm 38 Billion/-

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Tanzanian company 'Modern Holdings' is to be paid 38bn/- by Kenya Ports Authority for delay and content spoil of 15 containers at Mombasa port between December 2007 and January 2008. This is after a court in Mombasa awarded to Modern Holdings, a Tanzanian company that distributes energy drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC