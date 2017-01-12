East Africa: Kenya Receives Locomotiv...

East Africa: Kenya Receives Locomotives for China-Funded Railway

Kenya has received six locomotives from China, which will run on a China-funded standard gauge railway due to start trial operation in June. A ceremony was held on Wednesday at a port station in the coastal city of Mombasa, where the locomotives docked on Monday.

Chicago, IL

