East Africa: How the Media Exposed Ea...

East Africa: How the Media Exposed East Africa's Worst Famine

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Over lunch, I told John Amos what I knew about the Turkana people and about their never-ending struggle for survival in some of the harshest and most inhospitable terrain on the face of the earth. I told him about how the Turkana and their suffering had been ignored by successive governments since Independence, just as in colonial times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Fri river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC