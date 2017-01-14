Duale must be sanctioned, insists Kal...

Duale must be sanctioned, insists Kalonzo

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka insists that Majority Leader Adan Duale be sanctioned over alleged incitement remarks he made against members of a certain community in Garissa. Musyoka who was in Garissa is accusing the government and the majority leader of practicing exclusionist politics at the behest of unity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) 10 hr Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,922,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC