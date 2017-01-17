Donations of toys flown out for Kenyan orphans
The items were donated by Toy Exchange and Donate Scheme in Ringwood to be given out to the children by Kate Mitchell who has flown out to Mombasa to volunteer at the Casuarina House Orphanage in Utange, eastern Kenya. The donations came about after a chance conversation between Kate and Dana Elsworth, of TEDS, in a radiotherapy waiting room in Southampton Hospital last year during their respective treatment for breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC