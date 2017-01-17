Donations of toys flown out for Kenyan orphans

The items were donated by Toy Exchange and Donate Scheme in Ringwood to be given out to the children by Kate Mitchell who has flown out to Mombasa to volunteer at the Casuarina House Orphanage in Utange, eastern Kenya. The donations came about after a chance conversation between Kate and Dana Elsworth, of TEDS, in a radiotherapy waiting room in Southampton Hospital last year during their respective treatment for breast cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.