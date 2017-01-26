Digital Technology Aiming to Empower Small-farm Owners in East Africa
Mastercard has launched a new digital marketplace for East African farmers to sell their crops and receive payment via their mobile telephones. "2Kuze" works with existing mobile money systems like mPesa to facilitate transactions between farmers, agents and banks, the financial-services corporation said.
