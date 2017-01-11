Despite suffering without doctors, Kenyans support strike
In this photo taken Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, pregnant Sharon Andisi, 23, arrives outside the Pumwani Maternity Hospital, only to be turned away because of a month-long strike by state doctors, in Nairobi, Kenya. Such scenes have become frequent across Kenya as the doctors' strike stretches into a second month, with doctors adamant that President Uhuru Kenyatta's government must honor a collective bargaining agreement it signed in 2013 to increase their salaries by 180 percent.
