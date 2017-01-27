Court issues arrest warrant against Retired Judge Ransley
The retired judge currently residing in the United Kingdom is wanted in Kenya for defrauding his clients. According to the charge sheet filed in court, Ransley committed the offense between 1st of December 2014 and August 2015 at Ransley and McVicker and Shaw Advocates along Ngong Road.
