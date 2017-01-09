.com | #UhuruChallenge trending as Kenyans poke fun at President Kenyatta

.com | #UhuruChallenge trending as Ke...

#UhuruChallenge trending as Kenyans poke fun at President Kenyatta

Nairobi The hashtag #UhuruChallenge was trending in Kenya on Monday, as people made fun of President Uhuru Kenyatta's "perceived penchant for launching projects and his communications team's use of flowery language to describe him". According to BBC , Kenyatta's critics said some of the projects he said he was launching were already under way or had already been carried out.

Chicago, IL

