.com | #UhuruChallenge trending as Kenyans poke fun at President Kenyatta
Nairobi The hashtag #UhuruChallenge was trending in Kenya on Monday, as people made fun of President Uhuru Kenyatta's "perceived penchant for launching projects and his communications team's use of flowery language to describe him". According to BBC , Kenyatta's critics said some of the projects he said he was launching were already under way or had already been carried out.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|19 hr
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
