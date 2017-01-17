.com | 'Deny men sex' if they don't register to vote, Kenyan MP tells women

.com | 'Deny men sex' if they don't r...

A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. Cape Town A female member of parliament in Kenya, Mishi Mboko, has reportedly urged women in opposition strongholds to deny men sex if they don't register to vote in the upcoming elections.

