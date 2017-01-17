.com | 'Deny men sex' if they don't register to vote, Kenyan MP tells women
A potential voter holds his card after undergoing the voter registration process at the start of countrywide 14-day exercise at the Kenyan port city of Mombasa. Cape Town A female member of parliament in Kenya, Mishi Mboko, has reportedly urged women in opposition strongholds to deny men sex if they don't register to vote in the upcoming elections.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
