BM&FBovespa says CME fully divests from bourse shares
BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid. "The agreements between BM&FBovespa and the CME Group will remain valid and the companies will seek to continue to cooperate strategically in developing products, technology and other areas of mutual interest for both companies," BM&FBovespa said in a filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC