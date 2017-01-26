BM&FBovespa says CME fully divests from bourse shares

BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group had fully divested its position in shares issued by the Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies remained valid. "The agreements between BM&FBovespa and the CME Group will remain valid and the companies will seek to continue to cooperate strategically in developing products, technology and other areas of mutual interest for both companies," BM&FBovespa said in a filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.