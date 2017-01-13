As striking Kenyan doctors dig in, pa...

As striking Kenyan doctors dig in, patients are forgotten and a baby dies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A lone patient in a hospital without doctors in Kisumu County Hospital, Kenya, shortly after the strike began in December. A lone patient in a hospital without doctors in Kisumu County Hospital, Kenya, shortly after the strike began in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Thu Fartunlucky 44
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC