Anti-Terror police intercept secret Al Shabaab funding channels
Latest reports indicate that Kenya's security agencies have unearthed a secret network led by relatives of Al Shabaab operatives of Kenyan origin said to be financing the activities and secretly channeling money to the Somalia based militants. After the increased scrutiny into the flow of finances and resources to the Somalia based terro organization, Kenyan Al Shabaab are resorting to use relatives and third party conduits to channel moey to them.
