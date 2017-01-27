Al-Shabaab Attacks Kenyan Base in Som...

Al-Shabaab Attacks Kenyan Base in Somalia, Claims 51 Killed

Al-Shabaab attacked a Kenyan army base in southern Somalia on Friday and claimed at least 51 soldiers died in the assault. Fighters struck the base at Kulbiyow with rocket-propelled grenades, Mohamed Kus, a resident of the town, said by phone.

Chicago, IL

