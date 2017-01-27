Airtel to launch 4G Network in tough ...

Airtel to launch 4G Network in tough Kenyan market

17 hrs ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The company recorded an impressive 2.5 per cent increase in its mobile data/ internet subscriptions to 21.2 per cent, up from 18.7 per cent in the previous quarter as stated in the first quarter sector statistics by industry regulator, Communications Authority. The initial pilot rollout of 20 sites in Nairobi is expected to be up and running by the end of this month, followed by 65 more sites in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

