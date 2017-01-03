Africa's first grid-connected biogas plant powers up

A commercial farm in Kenya has become Africa's first electricity producer powered by biogas to sell surplus electricity to the national grid, cutting the carbon emissions associated with oil-powered generation. The Gorge Farm Energy Park in Naivasha produces 2 megawatts of electricity - more than enough to cultivate its 706 hectares of vegetables and flowers, and with sufficient surplus to meet the power needs of 5,000-6,000 rural homes.

