11 killed as overloaded minibus crash...

11 killed as overloaded minibus crashes in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Eleven people have died and seven others have been injured after a matatu plunged into a ditch in Nyakach in Kisumu County Eleven people have died and seven others have been injured after a matatu plunged into a ditch in Nyakach in Kisumu County. The injured were taken to Pap Onditi Sub-County Hospital for first aid before being transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,639,902

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC