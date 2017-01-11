11 killed as overloaded minibus crashes in Kenya

Eleven people have died and seven others have been injured after a matatu plunged into a ditch in Nyakach in Kisumu County Eleven people have died and seven others have been injured after a matatu plunged into a ditch in Nyakach in Kisumu County. The injured were taken to Pap Onditi Sub-County Hospital for first aid before being transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for further treatment.

