While Pope Francis frustrates foes with silence, this priest nails them with tweets

23 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Pope Francis talks with Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, editor of La CiviltAf Cattolica, as he meets journalists aboard his flight from Rome to Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov. 25, 2015. Photo by Paul Haring, courtesy of Catholic News Service ROME Since the moment he was elected in 2013, Pope Francis has sought to steer the Catholic Church away from a focus on doctrinal rules and formulas and toward a more pastoral ministry - a campaign that has sparked widespread hand-wringing among traditionalists and unusually public opposition to the pontiff.

