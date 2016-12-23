Vetting of Kenyans in UNHCR data base...

Vetting of Kenyans in UNHCR data base starts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The highly anticipated vetting of thousands of Kenyans whose finger prints are in the United Nation High Commission on Refugees data base has officially started. The exercise that kicked off on Monday in Dabaab and Lagdera has attracted hundreds of desperate Kenyans who want to acquire ID cards and be removed from the data base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC