Vetting of Kenyans in UNHCR data base starts
The highly anticipated vetting of thousands of Kenyans whose finger prints are in the United Nation High Commission on Refugees data base has officially started. The exercise that kicked off on Monday in Dabaab and Lagdera has attracted hundreds of desperate Kenyans who want to acquire ID cards and be removed from the data base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC