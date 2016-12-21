Rwanda: Another Kenyan Bank Set to En...

Rwanda: Another Kenyan Bank Set to Enter Local Financial Market

Friday Dec 30

The National Bank of Rwanda is in the final stages of licensing a Kenyan bank, Commercial Bank of Africa , to operate in the country as a micro-finance institution. According to central bank governor John Rwangombwa, they are in the final stages of approving the bank's operations in the country.

Chicago, IL

