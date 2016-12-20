President Kenyatta orders increase of...

President Kenyatta orders increase of NYS recruits to 30,000

Speaking Tuesday at the National Youth Service College in Gigil where he presided over the passing out parade of 10,411 youths, President Kenyatta said NYS needed to expand to accommodate more young people. "To that end, I direct that the number of youth recruited into NYS be increased from 21,870 to 30,000," President Kenyatta said.

Chicago, IL

