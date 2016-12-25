President Kenyatta calls for peace as...

President Kenyatta calls for peace as he attends Christmas prayers

Christian faithful Countrywide held night vigils and flocked churches this morning to observe the Christmas celebrations marking the birth of Christ. In Mombasa President Uhuru Kenyatta joined Catholic Faithful at the Holy Ghost Cathedral on Christmas Eve, where he asked Kenyans to pray for peace and unity.

Chicago, IL

