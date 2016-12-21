One dead after armed attackers raid K...

One dead after armed attackers raid Kenya police station on coast

Friday Read more: Reuters

Attackers armed with bows, arrows and machetes raided a coastal Kenyan police post early on Friday, leaving three officers wounded and one attacker dead, a government official said. Around 10 suspects attacked Kombani police post in Kwale county, 20 km south of the port city of Mombasa, at around 3 a.m., Kwale county commissioner Kutswa Olaka said.

