Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong'are launches his presidential bid
Addressing the press during the launch in Nairobi, Senator Mongare said Kenyans have been betrayed by subsequent governments since independence. The Nyamira senator said he believes he is the change Kenya needs adding that the country requires a paradigm shift in politics.
