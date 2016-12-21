MP wants Bill to regulate bank fees debated Jan 10

OPPOSITION Member of Parliament for St Catherine South, Fitz Jackson, wants the Government to debate his private member's Bill - the Banking Services Act 2016 - when the House of Representatives resumes on Tuesday, January 10. "It is imperative that the Government does not further delay debate and passing of the private member's Bill on banking fees set for January 10, 2017," Jackson said in an e-mail to the Jamaica Observer from Nairobi, Kenya, where he is attending a meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.