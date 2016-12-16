Mobile Money Has Lifted 194,000 Kenya...

Mobile Money Has Lifted 194,000 Kenyan Households Out of Poverty

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: The Foundation for Economic Education

In an earlier post , I showed how over the past few years M-PESA and other kinds of "mobile money" have made sending money across the world as easy as sending a text message, while also facilitating commerce and financial inclusion in developing nations around the world. It's only recently, though, that experts have tried to quantify how these products have benefited the poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Foundation for Economic Education.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC