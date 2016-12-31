Millions of people warm up to the New...

Millions of people warm up to the New Year

1 hr ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Millions of people around the globe are warming to the New Year 2017 that is barely 12 hours away from now. In Kenya, the number of tourists who continue to arrive in the country continue to soar, with five tourists from South Africa who are in the country for the festive season, travelling to Lake Baringo.

