Man is a surrogate mother to more than 60 orphaned elephants
'I see them as my surrogate children': Man who sleeps with and bottle feeds more than 60 orphaned elephants says he's 'just like any other mother' An extraordinary man has given up his family life to dedicate himself to raising a herd of orphaned elephants, says he's just like any other mother bringing up children. Benjamin Kyalo shares an incredible bond of love that transcends species as he plays 'mother' and even 'grandmother' to over 60 elephants at the Ithumba Reintegration Centre in Kenya.
