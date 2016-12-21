Lindiwe Sisulu's husband dies

23 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Sisulu's husband Professor Rok Ajulu died from complications linked to pancreatic cancer at Meulmed Hospital in Pretoria on Monday, December 26. According to the family, the Kenyan-born Ajulu was an ardent anti-Apartheid activist; Pan-Africanist and political activist. Ajulu also led the African student movement against Apartheid while studying at the National University of Lesotho .

Chicago, IL

