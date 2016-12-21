KU's tactician Tumusiime to join Soana FC

Uganda premier league side Soana is on the verge of signing Kampala University tactician Vicent Tumusiime as head coach to replace Sam Ssimbwa who left for Kenyan top tier league side Sofapaka. Coach "Titi" as he is commonly known, recently won the 2016 University football league and the Eastern Africa University football trophy with Kampala University in Nairobi, Kenya last week.

