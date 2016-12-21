KU's tactician Tumusiime to join Soana FC
Uganda premier league side Soana is on the verge of signing Kampala University tactician Vicent Tumusiime as head coach to replace Sam Ssimbwa who left for Kenyan top tier league side Sofapaka. Coach "Titi" as he is commonly known, recently won the 2016 University football league and the Eastern Africa University football trophy with Kampala University in Nairobi, Kenya last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC