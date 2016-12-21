Kenya's Cherono eyes world marathon title
Nairobi, Dec 20 : Former Berlin marathon champion Gladys Cherono of Kenya is keen to secure a slot in the Kenya team to the World Championships after she recovered from a career threatening injury. [NK Sports] Cherono, 33, has finally been able to shake off her lower back injury that ruled her out of the Chicago marathon in October, reported Xinhua.
