Kenya's Cherono eyes world marathon t...

Kenya's Cherono eyes world marathon title

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Newkerala.com

Nairobi, Dec 20 : Former Berlin marathon champion Gladys Cherono of Kenya is keen to secure a slot in the Kenya team to the World Championships after she recovered from a career threatening injury. [NK Sports] Cherono, 33, has finally been able to shake off her lower back injury that ruled her out of the Chicago marathon in October, reported Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,324

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC