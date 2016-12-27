Kenyans urged to embrace the idea of ...

Kenyans urged to embrace the idea of domestic tourism

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Mombasa Island and its environs continue to witness an influx of merry makers, as both Kenyans and international tourists throng hotels and beaches in the region. A spot check by KBC at the facilities revealed a beehive of activities at the Kenyatta public beach locally known as pirates, with vibrant beach goers enjoying the sunny weather and sandy beaches.

Chicago, IL

