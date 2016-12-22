Kenyan lawmakers scuffle amid fears of election-rigging
NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan legislators came to blows Thursday as opposition members tried to block an emergency session that passed a bill to allow manual counting of election results, calling it a back door to manipulating next year's presidential vote. Parliament's deputy minority leader, Jakoyo Midiwo, said they are challenging the bill's legality.
