Kenyan lawmakers scuffle amid fears of election-rigging

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenyan legislators came to blows Thursday as opposition members tried to block an emergency session that passed a bill to allow manual counting of election results, calling it a back door to manipulating next year's presidential vote. Parliament's deputy minority leader, Jakoyo Midiwo, said they are challenging the bill's legality.

