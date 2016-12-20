Kenya stops US election education pro...

Kenya stops US election education program ahead of polls

The Washington Post

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenya's government has terminated local operations of the U.S.-funded International Foundation for Electoral Systems, just months before this East African country holds its next presidential election. Fazul Mohamed, executive director of the agency that regulates non-governmental groups, said in a letter to the U.S. government's aid agency that it has ended the $20 million IFES program for electoral education for Kenya's upcoming general election.

