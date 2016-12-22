Kenya seizes nearly two tonnes of ivory from shipment bound for Cambodia
Kenyan officials seized nearly two tonnes of smuggled ivory after recalling a shipment en route to Cambodia following intelligence that it contained illegal cargo, a tax official said. The 1.97 tonnes of ivory, valued at 197 million shillings , were hidden in hollow wooden planks and declared as ceramics, David Yego, Kenya Revenue Authority's commissioner for investigations, said on Wednesday.
