Kenya seizes nearly two tonnes of ivory from shipment bound for Cambodia

14 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Kenyan officials seized nearly two tonnes of smuggled ivory after recalling a shipment en route to Cambodia following intelligence that it contained illegal cargo, a tax official said. The 1.97 tonnes of ivory, valued at 197 million shillings , were hidden in hollow wooden planks and declared as ceramics, David Yego, Kenya Revenue Authority's commissioner for investigations, said on Wednesday.

