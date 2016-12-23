Kenya Power shifts focus to Nairobi t...

Kenya Power shifts focus to Nairobi to boost reliability in power supply

Friday

Kenya Power is constructing three major substations within Nairobi at a cost of Sh18.4 billion in a bid to provide alternative sources of supply to minimize outages. Nairobi is a major power market for the Company, consuming over 50% of the country's electricity supply and accounting for about 70% of Kenya Power's revenue.

Chicago, IL

