Kenya: No December Salary for Doctors
Thousands of doctors will go without their December salaries following a strike that has paralysed operations in public hospitals since December 5. Governors who spoke to the Nation on Tuesday said they would withhold the pay since the doctors, who have been on strike for the past 23 days, had not earned it. Others said they were yet to decide whether to release the salaries or not while in some counties the medics received their full pay.
