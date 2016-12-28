Kenya: Nakumatt Credit Rating Slashed...

Kenya: Nakumatt Credit Rating Slashed as Debt Load Grows Into Billions

Monday Dec 19

Kenya's largest retailer Nakumatt has been accorded a credit rating downgrade following a spike in debt level pointing to an increasingly uneasy retail market. South African Global Credit Ratings downgraded Nakumatt long-term rating to BB- from BB indicating a weakened ability to meet outstanding financial obligations.

Chicago, IL

