Kenya: KQ Gets Big Lift From Increased India Flights Deal

National carrier Kenya Airways has received a big boost from the signing of an agreement that gives it the right to introduce seven more weekly flights to India, one of Kenya's strongest trade partners. A communiqu from India's Ministry of Civil Aviation indicates that the two countries recently signed a memorandum of understanding allowing carriers from both countries to get into more codeshare agreements.

