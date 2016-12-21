Kenya: Jambojet Flight Cancellations ...

Kenya: Jambojet Flight Cancellations and Delays Leaves Coast Holidaymakers Stranded

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

For the third day consecutively, thousands of Jambo Jet passengers Thursday continued to experience delays and cancellation of their flights to various holiday destinations in the Coast region. Players in the tourism industry slammed the flight management for the mess that saw thousands of domestic and international holidaymakers stranded at various airports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,018 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC