Kenya: Jambojet Flight Cancellations and Delays Leaves Coast Holidaymakers Stranded
For the third day consecutively, thousands of Jambo Jet passengers Thursday continued to experience delays and cancellation of their flights to various holiday destinations in the Coast region. Players in the tourism industry slammed the flight management for the mess that saw thousands of domestic and international holidaymakers stranded at various airports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC