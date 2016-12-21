Kenya: Govt Chooses Bio-Control to Fight Aflatoxin

The country has previously lost food stocks and lives to aflatoxin - tasteless poisons produced by Aspergillus flavus fungus, a mold in the soil that commonly infects maize, groundnuts and other crops both in the field and in storage. Aflatoxin affects livestock and their products when the animals feed on infected grains or grass and manufactured animal feeds, endangering human beings while causing a decrease in milk and egg yields with high doses causing serious illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.