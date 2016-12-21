Kenya: Govt Chooses Bio-Control to Fight Aflatoxin
The country has previously lost food stocks and lives to aflatoxin - tasteless poisons produced by Aspergillus flavus fungus, a mold in the soil that commonly infects maize, groundnuts and other crops both in the field and in storage. Aflatoxin affects livestock and their products when the animals feed on infected grains or grass and manufactured animal feeds, endangering human beings while causing a decrease in milk and egg yields with high doses causing serious illness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC