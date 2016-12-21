Kenya: Flower Industry Mourns Demise ...

Kenya: Flower Industry Mourns Demise of Pioneer Horticulturist

Kenya's flower and horticultural industry has been thrown into mourning following the passing on of its pioneer, Johannes Ewaldus Maria Zwager. Known to many as Hans Zwager, the founder of the country's leading flower exporting company, Oserian Development Company Ltd, has passed away aged 90years old.

Chicago, IL

